Doing it 'Nawab-style', Hyderabad Cops to Help Traffic Rule Violators Get Helmet, License; Say No to Fine

Hyderabad: Amid the raging debate over hefty fines for traffic rule violations, police here has launched an initiative to help motorists driving without helmet or necessary documents in getting them instead of imposing penalty.

Under the initiative of the Rachakonda Commissionerate, no challans will be issued to four types of violations — riding without helmet, license, insurance and pollution check certificate, police said.

The traffic police will help the motorists buy helmet and arrange for getting insurance and pollution certificate. For those caught driving without a license, police will help them book an online slot for the learner's license on the spot.

"Some people have misconception on traffic challans. In order to remove that, the police has taken up this unique initiative wherein the traffic violators are not being fined but police will help them take corrective measures and to follow traffic rules," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Divyacharan Rao said.

The move by the Rachakonda police, launched on Saturday, comes at a time when there has been widespread criticism ofthe hefty fines provided for such traffic rule violationsunder the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Several state governments are yet to implement the new rules while the BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand have announced reductions in fines.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.