'Doing Well, Nothing to Worry,' Says Siddaramaiah after being Hospitalised for Angioplasty

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was hospitalised for angioplasty treatment, on Thursday said he was doing well and there was nothing to worry.

Siddaramaiah, 71, was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness. He underwent tests, which showed that one of the arteries was blocked, following which angioplasty was performed.

"There is no problem. I am all right. I am 100 per cent fit," Siddaramaiah told reporters after learning that they were camping outside the hospital to get updates on his health.

Siddaramaiah said he would stay in the hospital for the next two days on the advice of doctors to avoid meeting visitors.

"I was supposed to be discharged today but doctors said people will throng to see me, so they advised me to stay here for two more days...," Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan visited him in the hospital and inquired about his health. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda too wished him good health.

"Came to know that Siddaramaiah is undergoing treatment for heart related ailment. I have friendship with him for a long time and I wish him early recovery," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah quit as congress legislature party leader on Monday after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against the 12 it had held of the 15 which went to the bypolls on December 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.