Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Doing Well, Nothing to Worry,' Says Siddaramaiah after being Hospitalised for Angioplasty

Siddaramaiah, 71, was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness. He underwent tests, which showed that one of the arteries was blocked, following which angioplasty was performed.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Doing Well, Nothing to Worry,' Says Siddaramaiah after being Hospitalised for Angioplasty
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was hospitalised for angioplasty treatment, on Thursday said he was doing well and there was nothing to worry.

Siddaramaiah, 71, was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness. He underwent tests, which showed that one of the arteries was blocked, following which angioplasty was performed.

"There is no problem. I am all right. I am 100 per cent fit," Siddaramaiah told reporters after learning that they were camping outside the hospital to get updates on his health.

Siddaramaiah said he would stay in the hospital for the next two days on the advice of doctors to avoid meeting visitors.

"I was supposed to be discharged today but doctors said people will throng to see me, so they advised me to stay here for two more days...," Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan visited him in the hospital and inquired about his health. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda too wished him good health.

"Came to know that Siddaramaiah is undergoing treatment for heart related ailment. I have friendship with him for a long time and I wish him early recovery," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah quit as congress legislature party leader on Monday after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against the 12 it had held of the 15 which went to the bypolls on December 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram