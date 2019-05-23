English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Domariyaganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Domariaganj): Jagdambika Pal of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Domariyaganj (डुमरियागंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
60. Domariyaganj (Domariaganj) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Domariyaganj is 59.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1865469 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jagdambika Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,03,588 votes which was 11.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jagdambika Pal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 76,566 votes which was 10.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.22% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Domariyaganj was: Jagdambika Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,61,957 men, 7,99,313 women and 145 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Domariyaganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Domariyaganj is: 27.22 82.67
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ডোমারিয়াগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ડોમરિયાગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); துமரியாகன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దోమరియాగంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದೊಮರಿಯಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഡോമരിയഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Domariyaganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
492253
49.96%
Jagdambika Pal
BSP
386932
39.27%
Aftab Alam
INC
60549
6.15%
Chandrash Alias Chandresh Kumar Upadhyay
Nota
11757
1.19%
Nota
BMP
8265
0.84%
Arjun Singh Lodhi
PCP
5765
0.59%
Mohammad Irfan
NEP
5030
0.51%
Sanjay Kumar Chauhan
JKP
4097
0.42%
Brijesh Kumar
SBSP
3809
0.39%
Keshav Rajbhar
IND
3746
0.38%
Sharwan Kumar
SBDU
3066
0.31%
Keshari Nandan
