Dombivli Gangrape Case: Police File Charge Sheet Against 33 Accused, Including 4 Minors

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have filed a charge sheet against all 33 accused, including four minors, in the Dombivli gang-rape case, in which a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times over a period of eight months earlier this year. The police filed the charge sheet in Kalyan sessions court recently, a senior official of Manpada police station in the district, where the case was registered on September 22 this year, said.

“The charge sheet runs into 885 pages and the statements of 122 witnesses have been recorded to make the case watertight," the police official said on Friday. The charge sheet says that the minor victim was gang-raped by the accused at various locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year, and that she was also drugged. Of the total 33 accused, four juveniles are presently out on bail, while 29 others are in judicial custody.

The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.