Dome of Under-construction Assembly Building in Meghalaya Collapses, No Casualty Reported

The dome of the under-construction Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang collapsed late Saturday night. No casualty has been reported as of yet, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 AM when nobody was working at the construction site. “We received the information at around 12:55 am,” police said.

“No one died or sustained injury in the incident,” officials added.

According to the contractor, only the dome has been damaged, and the other portions of construction are safe. Labourers at the site had been working till 9 PM last night.

The state government is planning to hold the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at the new building.

The work on installation of the steel structure for the dome started two months back.

