1-min read

Domestic Flyer Refuses to Wear Facemask, Follow Other Coronavirus Precautions at Kochi Airport; Held

Besides refusing to follow precautionary instructions, Lami Arackal from Ernakulam, also allegedly misbehaved with the medical officers, police said.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:March 24, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Domestic Flyer Refuses to Wear Facemask, Follow Other Coronavirus Precautions at Kochi Airport; Held
Image for representation (Reuters)

Kochi: A 54-year-old domestic passenger was arrested at the airport in Kochi for allegedly refusing to follow instructions given by doctors for prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus, police said here on Tuesday.

Lami Arackal from Ernakulam, who landed from Chennai at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Monday night, was arrested based on a complaint from health officials, they said.

He was, however, later released on bail.

Arackal allegedly refused to wear mask and follow other instructions to be observed by the passengers coming from other states as part of the measures to check COVID-19 spread.

He also allegedly misbehaved with the medical officers, police said.

