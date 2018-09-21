Domestic Help, 5 Others Arrested for Robbery at Ex Delhi HC Judge's House

Six men, including the domestic help, were arrested in connection with a robbery case at the residence of former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, police said on Thursday.The accused were identified as Sandeep (25), Dheerender Rai (32), Upender Rai (33), Ram Swaroop (30), Deepak (40) and Dinesh, they said.On Monday, the wife of a former chief justice of the Delhi High court was held hostage at her residence allegedly by her domestic help and accomplices who decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said.Former chief justice Dalip Kumar Kapur, at whose residence in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony the incident took place, passed away in 2000 due to brain haemorrhage, they said.The incident was reported to police by the daughter of the former judge who was also at home at the time of the incident.In her statement to police, Riba Kapur, the 78-year-old wife of the former judge, alleged that she and her 45-year-old daughter who lives with her were held hostage by the domestic help and his accomplices, a police officer said.In the complaint, Riba Kapur had said that her daughter was hit by an iron rod by the accused, the officer said.The domestic help was hired just four days before the incident, police said, adding that a case was registered and efforts are on to recover the stolen cash and jewellery.