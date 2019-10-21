Domestic Help Gets Trapped in Lift Shaft in Mumbai's Navy Colony, Dies
Police said the 45-year-old woman was going out to walk a pet dog when she fell into the gap between the lift and the wall while trying to enter the lift.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman died on Monday after getting trapped in the lift shaft of a building in a Navy residential colony in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said.
Arti Pardeshi, a domestic help, got trapped in the lift shaft and was pinned against a wall between two floors of a multi-storied building in the colony around 12.15 pm, an official said.
"Pardeshi, who works in a third-floor flat, was going out to walk a pet dog when she fell into the gap between the lift and the wall while trying to enter the lift," he said.
"The police and fire brigade managed to pry open the doors of the lift and rush Pardeshi to Naval hospital INHS Asvini nearby but doctors there declared her dead on arrival," he said.
An accidental death case has been registered at Cuffe Parade police station and further probe into what may have caused the incident is underway, he said.
