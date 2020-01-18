Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Domestic Help in Assam Attempts Suicide after Man Rapes Her

The girl's family alleged that she tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in the house of the accused after the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Image for representation.

Guwahati: A man was arrested on Saturday in Assam's Charaideo district for allegedly raping a girl who used to work at his residence as a domestic help, police said.

The incident happened in a village in Borhat police station area, a police spokesperson said. The girl's family alleged that she tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in the house of the accused after the incident.

"The victim was taken to the local hospital and was later referred to Rajapukhuri Civil Hospital, Sonari. She is now stable," an official said.

The accused fled after the incident happened and with the help of the cyber cell, a police team arrested him from Dibrugarh district in the evening, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

