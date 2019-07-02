Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Domestic Help's Disfigured Body Found Stuck at 120 ft Between Two High-rise Buildings in Noida

The woman, a native of Katihar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help in a married couple's house in the same society, had gone missing since June 28.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Domestic Help's Disfigured Body Found Stuck at 120 ft Between Two High-rise Buildings in Noida
A view of the Amrapali Silicon Society buildings in which the body of an unknown woman was found abandoned in the gap between the two towers, at Sector 76 in Noida, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Noida (UP): The body of a 19-year-old woman was Tuesday found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings here in a suspected murder case, officials said.

The incident was reported in the morning from Amrapali Silicon society in Sector 76, following which a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to bring down the body, they said.

The woman, a native of Katihar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help in a married couple's house in the same society, had gone missing since June 28, a police official said.

"The couple had gone to Gurgaon, Haryana for some personal work where they came to know about the incident this morning when locals reported it to police after stench emanated from the body. They came back and identified the body," he said.

The body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks, the official said.

NDRF official Jeetendra Kumar Yadav, who led the 35-member team that brought the body down, said the operation began at 12.35 pm and ended at 2.55 pm.

"Using rope skills, the NDRF personnel had suspended themselves from the terrace of the 16-storey building to reach the body. The body was badly stuck in the 1.5-foot space between the C and D blocks of the building. We then used machines to cut the wall slightly and brought down the body from 120 feet height," Yadav told PTI.

Officials from the local Sector 49 police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after which a probe would be conducted," Ajay Kumar Aggarwal said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram