An initiative by &

1-min read

Domestic Manufacturers Have Touched Production Capacity of 2.5 Lakh PPEs, 2 Lakh N-95 Masks, Govt Told

These quantities are sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Domestic Manufacturers Have Touched Production Capacity of 2.5 Lakh PPEs, 2 Lakh N-95 Masks, Govt Told
Image for representation: Reuters

New Delhi: The domestic manufacturers have reached the production capacity of nearly 2.5 lakh PPEs and about 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, which is sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) was informed on Tuesday.

The GoM, which held its 14th meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, highlighted the need for ensuring stringent measures for quality control of personal protection equipment (PPEs), masks, ventilators among others.

Random batch sampling for ensuring compliance and adherence to the quality standards laid down was also stressed upon by the GoM, a statement by the health ministry said.

