Domestic Worker Arrested For Kidnapping Young Daughter Of Employer Over Monetary Dispute

New Delhi, Jul 20: A 23-year-old domestic worker was arrested from Rajasthan for kidnapping the three-year-old daughter of her employer after an argument over money, police said on Tuesday. The girl was kidnapped from her house in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area by the woman on Monday afternoon and she demanded Rs 45,000 as ransom, they said.

A senior police officer said that earlier in the day, the victim’s mother had allegedly scolded the woman when she demanded more money from her employer. During this, the mother, who works with a garment export firm, also threatened to remove the domestic worker from her job. Around 3 pm, the worker took the child on the pretext of taking her for a stroll and never returned home, following which the mother approached the police, the officer said.

The woman demanded Rs 45,000 from the girl’s mother and threatened to kill the child if she was not paid the amount, the police said. The girl was safely rescued from Alwar within three hours by the Delhi Police in coordination with its counterparts in Rajasthan and was reunited with her parents, the senior police officer said.

