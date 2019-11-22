Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Dominant in 70-75 Assembly Seats, Bengal Refugees Hit the Streets to Demand Ordinance for Citizenship Bill

There are about five crore refugees in India, out of which three crore are in West Bengal alone. They make for a significant voting percentage for political parties in Bengal.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:November 22, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dominant in 70-75 Assembly Seats, Bengal Refugees Hit the Streets to Demand Ordinance for Citizenship Bill
Representational photo.

Kolkata: The Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS), a refugee welfare organisation, on Friday demanded that the central government promulgate an ordinance to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking to News18, NBBUSS president Bipul Chandra Bepari said, “Today, we are holding a protest rally in Kolkata’s Ramlila Park in Entally area to demand an unconditional and automatic grant of citizenship to the victims of partition who came from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) by suitable amendment of Citizenship Act, 1955 in the current Parliament session.”

Bepari questioned why the government wasn’t bringing an ordinance if it was facing hurdles in passing the Bill. “In September 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind cleared the ordinance making ‘triple talaq’ a punishable offence that was moved by the central government. In the triple talaq case, they brought the ordinance because the government had failed to pass the bill through both houses of the Parliament.”

“The problem is that refugees were fooled by political parties in the name of votes. Today, we have invited all the political parties and we will support those who will stand for our cause. We have written several letters to the Union home ministry but nothing has been done. Our all India president Dr. Subodh Biswas, who lives in Maharashtra, even briefed our concern to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. We are hopeful that in this Parliament session our long pending demand will be resolved,” he said.

There are about five crore refugees in India, out of which three crore are in West Bengal alone. They make for a significant voting percentage for political parties in Bengal.

BJP president Amit Shah is ready with his ‘master stroke’ to secure the confidence of nearly 40-45 per cent Matua voters in nearly 70 assembly segments through Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls in West Bengal.

The bill is a long pending demand of the refugees (majority of them being Matuas) who entered India from Bangladesh after 1971. They have voting rights in Bengal, but as per the Citizenship Bill they are not Indians because as per Article 6 of the Constitution, anybody who entered India from East or West Pakistan after July 19, 1948 must apply for citizenship and the year 1971 automatically falls under this category.

Refugees, particularly the Matuas, helped the BJP win 9-10 seats out of 18 constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Most of these refugees are settled in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Burdwan, Midnapore, Birbhum and in Dinajpore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram