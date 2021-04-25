Don-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Lodged in Banda Jail, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jailed strongman and MLA Mukhtar Ansari who was recently brought from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda jail Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for Covid-19. Ansari and other prisoners were tested for Covid-19 by the jail authorities on Saturday. Three of them, including Ansari, tested positive. He has now been isolated in and is being treated on the advice of doctors.

As per information, Ansari tested positive in antigen testing, while his RT-PCR report is awaited. Ansari, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mau who is wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was recently brought in an ambulance to a Mohali court from Rupnagar jail in connection with a 2019 case of extortion. Amid tight security arrangements, Ansari was taken to the court on a wheelchair. He was sent back to the Rupnagar jail, where he was lodged since January 2019, in the ambulance after the court appearance. However, after an application in the apex court, Ansari was finally allowed to be brought back to Banda jail in UP.

Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-hit states as the second wave continues to rattle the country. Experts have also sounded alarm over Covid situation inside prisons which are crowded and can be hotspots of outbreaks.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there is no shortage of medical oxygen in any private or government Covid hospital in the state. He also said that the state government, along with various institutions, will conduct an audit regarding this life-saving gas.

Adityanath said these things during an online conversation with the editors of various newspapers. CM Yogi said that taking Coronavirus like a normal viral fever would be a big mistake. He said that there is no shortage of oxygen in any Covid hospital in the state. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be dealt with vigorously.

