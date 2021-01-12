Trump's Impeachment Sped Up, FBI Warns of Massive Protests: What You Need to Know

While Democrats in the US have said that the US House of Representatives expects to begin considering a second impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, the FBI has warned of protests across all 50 US state capitals.

Trump supporters planned a protest outside the Twitter headquarters, because of the social media platform's ban, but it turned out to be a dampener.

Meanwhile, vice president Mike Pence met Trump, officials said, even as he was urged by Democrats to invoke 25th amendment on Trump.

As the impeachment of Trump looks imminent, here’s a look at what is happening in the United States:

— A US official said that Trump and Pence had a “good meeting” amid calls for Pence to invoke 25th amendment on Trump. AFP reported the official as saying that Trump and Pence have "reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans.”

— Meanwhile, ahead of Joe Biden's swearing in, the FBI has warned that all 50 state capitals could see protests stoking further fears of something like last week’s siege at the U.S. Capitol. According to The Associated Press, the FBI said that the protests could start this week and continue till Biden’s inauguration.

— Calling Trump a threat to democracy, the US House of Representatives continued with their efforts to impeach Trump. The Associated Press quoted the impeachment bill as saying, “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government… He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it reads.

— Twitter hasn’t just stopped at banning Trump, it said late on Monday that it suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content. Reuters quoted Twitter as saying, “Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon.”

— And because of banning Trump, social media giants were facing pushbacks. The Washington Post reported that Twitter’s shares fell by 6% on Monday and Amazon faced a lawsuit from Parler — a social media platform being used by Trump supporters. And as employees at both Facebook and Twitter received death threats, the companies asked them to “lower their social media profiles”.

— A protest by Trump supporters at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco turned out to be a dampener with not too many people turning out.

— Even in the face of protests and pushback. Facebook has said it won’t lift the ban on Trump.

Reuters quoted an official as saying, “Our ban is indefinite. We have said at least through the transition. But we have no plans to lift it.”