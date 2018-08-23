GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump 'Considering Pardon' for Manafort After Twin Legal Blows

Manafort was convicted on Tuesday of two counts of bank fraud, five counts of tax fraud and one charge of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

Reuters

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:41 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media about the federal conviction of his former presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort as the president arrives for a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted on Tuesday of bank and tax fraud, according to a Fox News reporter who interviewed Trump.

Fox News reporter Ainsley Earhardt said Trump told her in an interview on Wednesday that "he would consider" pardoning Manafort.

"I think he feels bad for Manafort. They were friends," Earhardt said in an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity" program on Wednesday night.

Fox News has been airing excerpts of the interview with Trump, which is scheduled to be shown in its entirety on Thursday morning. The excerpts have not included a clip of Trump saying he would consider pardoning Manafort.

In a tweet on Wednesday about the verdict, Trump called Manafort a "brave man" and said, "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
