Donald Trump Greets Indians on Diwali, Says Festival Binds People Together
Trump's first Diwali celebration at the White House was in the Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important as it binds people together.
"As we light 'diyas' here today our nation is strengthened by the sacred traditions that binds people together across our land. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali," Trump said in a video on his official Twitter handle.
"As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," Trump tweeted.
On Friday Trump celebrated Diwali at the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans.
Trump's first Diwali celebration at the White House was in the Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.
Diwali was also celebrated in other parts of the US. Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Diwali on Saturday with members from the Indian-American community.
"We lit Diwali lamps on display in the Governor's Mansion. We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visit to Texas. We celebrated the victory of light over darkness," he said in a tweet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali Pic Screams All Things Love
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working