Donald Trump Greets Indians on Diwali, Says Festival Binds People Together

Trump's first Diwali celebration at the White House was in the Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Donald Trump Greets Indians on Diwali, Says Festival Binds People Together
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important as it binds people together.

"As we light 'diyas' here today our nation is strengthened by the sacred traditions that binds people together across our land. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali," Trump said in a video on his official Twitter handle.

"As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," Trump tweeted.

On Friday Trump celebrated Diwali at the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans.

Trump's first Diwali celebration at the White House was in the Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.

Diwali was also celebrated in other parts of the US. Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Diwali on Saturday with members from the Indian-American community.

"We lit Diwali lamps on display in the Governor's Mansion. We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visit to Texas. We celebrated the victory of light over darkness," he said in a tweet.

