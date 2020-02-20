Take the pledge to vote

Donald Trump India Visit: Delhi Police Starts Ramping Up CCTV Cover Along Routes to be Taken by US President

The police have started ramping up the number of CCTV cameras along the routes Trump will take, officials added. They said cameras will be monitored 24x7 in a central control room by senior police officials during Trump's visit.

PTI

February 20, 2020
The cameras will be monitored 24x7 in a central control room by senior police officials. (PTI Image)

New Delhi: All routes leading to Hotel ITC Maurya, where President Donald Trump is likely to stay, and the places he is likely to visit in the national capital will be under heavy CCTV surveillance, officials said on Thursday. The police have started ramping up the number of CCTV cameras along the routes Trump will take, officials added.

They said cameras will be monitored 24x7 in a central control room by senior police officials during Trump's visit to the national capital. However, they did not disclose the number. Five years ago, when Trump's predecessor Barack Obama visited the national capital, the Delhi Police rented 605 CCTV cameras and spent more than Rs one crore for hiring, installing and later removing them.

US First Lady Melania Trump is also likely to visit a Delhi government school and interact with students on February 25, sources said. Even that route taken will be under surveillance. Besides multi-layer security, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police, including placement of double barricading on all the roads from where Trump's convoy is likely to pass, they said.

Jersey barriers (modular concrete or plastic barriers employed to separate lanes of traffic) will also be put up through the routes and police vehicles will be deployed, a senior police official said. Aerial surveillance of the route will also be conducted as part of security measure, he added.

The multi-tier security arrangement comprising the Delhi Police, US Secret Service and other agencies will be in place in the national capital, including at the ITC Maurya Hotel where the US president is likely to stay during his visit to Delhi next week.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the police is making all necessary arrangements and his force is coordinating with other sister agencies as well as the US Secret Service.

Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump, while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

