Donald Trump India Visit LIVE: Gujarat Rolls Out the Red Carpet But Flip-Flop on Over Sabarmati Ashram Visit

Read More Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad has been decked up to the hilt to host US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation, including the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, tomorrow. But uncertainty looms on whether Trump would visit the Sabarmati Ashram after attending the grand ‘Namaste, Trump, event at the Motera Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to greet Trump in Ahmedabad for a road show leading to the ‘Namaste, Trump’ rally at the huge stadium which has a capacity to accommodate 110,000 spectators. After his mega rally and road show in Ahmedabad and a stopover in Agra to see the Taj Mahal on February 24, Trump will hold official meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi the next day. After Barack Obama, Trump is the only other US President to visit India in his first term. Feb 23, 2020 9:53 am (IST) Yechury, Swamy Say Trump's Visit Won't Benefit India | CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy yesterday said US president Donald Trump's visit will not benefit India, but is aimed at boosting the American economy. Both the leaders were in the city to attend a function. "He has come to boost his economy and not ours. So I do not see any benefit to our country," Swamy said. While Yechury said, "We are worried over his visit. The US President is coming to draw concessions for US farmers." Feb 23, 2020 9:44 am (IST) Trump's Upcoming Visit to India a Campaign for US Polls: Baghel | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yesterday termed US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India as a "campaign" for the presidential polls in that country. He said Trump is seeking votes of Indians settled in the US by visiting India. Replying to a query on preparations for the US President's visit to Ahmedabad and Delhi on February 24-25, Baghel said, "I think he (Trump) is coming (to India) for election campaign. A large number of Indian (origin) people live there (in America) and (he is coming) to get their votes. Otherwise, what does it mean to visit (India) in the midst of (US Presidential) elections". Feb 23, 2020 9:35 am (IST) The US President, who arrived at the White House following four days of hectic political campaigning in the western parts of the country, had no public engagements on Saturday. Trump did not go for a round of golf, which is normally the case for him on a bright sunny weekend day in Washington. Feb 23, 2020 9:33 am (IST) Trump Retweets Morphed Video of Himself as 'Baahubali' | US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India next week as he retweeted a short video in which his face was superimposed on the hit movie-character Bahubali, showing the president as a great saviour bringing peace to his kingdom. "Look so forward to being with my great friends India!" Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. Along with the tweet, Trump retweeted an 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as "Sol" with the handle Solmemes1. Read the full story here. Feb 23, 2020 9:30 am (IST) Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials. Feb 23, 2020 9:27 am (IST) Trump Has Been India's Best Friend Among Other US Presidents, Says Campaign Official | US President Donald Trump has been India's best friend among all his predecessors, an official of the Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign said on Saturday, on the eve of the president leaving for his first state visit to India. "President Trump has been the best friend of India amongst all US Presidents. He loves Indians and Indian-Americans. Indian Americans nationwide love him as much," Al Mason, advisor to Global Real Estate Investments, Education Institutions and Hospitals, said.

Policemen walk past a hoarding welcoming US President Donald Trump, at the airport ahead of his visit in Ahmedabad, on February 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)



Barack Obama visited India twice — 2010 and 2015. Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India in 1959. Richard Nixon travelled to India in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Bill Clinton visited India in 2000 and George W Bush in 2006.



US President Donald Trump has been India's best friend among all his predecessors, an official of the Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign said on Saturday, on the eve of the president leaving for his first state visit to India.



Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials.



"President Trump has been the best friend of India amongst all US Presidents. He loves Indians and Indian-Americans. Indian Americans nationwide love him as much," Al Mason, advisor to Global Real Estate Investments, Education Institutions and Hospitals, told PTI.



"How else do you explain 60,000 Indian-Americans attending his 'Howdy, Modi!' rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, not to overlook the fact that billion-plus Indians in India love President Trump too," he said referring to Trump and Modi sharing the stage in September in Houston at a massive rally of Indian-Americans called "Howdy, Modi!".



"Why else would 1,20,000 Indians sign up to attend Trump's rally in the world largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, with over 5 million Indians greeting, and following President Trump from the Airport to the cricket stadium," he said.