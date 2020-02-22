Donald Trump India Visit LIVE: White House Says Trade Deal Unlikely as 'America First' Runs Into 'Make in India'

Event Highlights Motera Stadium: Venue for Namaste Trump

Trump's Schedule for Two Days

Members in American Delegation



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been negotiating a trade deal with India, is not travelling with Trump on the India trip. In fact, he had cancelled his earlier trip to India as well.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been negotiating a trade deal with India, is not travelling with Trump on the India trip. In fact, he had cancelled his earlier trip to India as well.

Feb 22, 2020 9:03 am (IST) An aerial view of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad where India is set to host US President Donald Trump on February 24. Feb 22, 2020 8:50 am (IST) The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Friday clarified the 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised at the newly-built cricket stadium here on February 24 only for hosting US President Donald Trump and it will not mark the inauguration of the complex.

Feb 22, 2020 8:29 am (IST) Biggest Stadium in the World | Preparations are in the final stages for the 'Namaste Trump' event, which US President Donald Trump is scheduled to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24. With a 1.10 lakh seating capacity and spread over 64 acres, the venue is considered to be the largest stadium in the world and boasts of a new high in sports infrastructure. Feb 22, 2020 8:19 am (IST) Ahead of the Trump visit, as India prepares to extend a warm welcome to America, officials from the lowest to the highest ranks in the government are working tirelessly to ensure security, colorful and decorated roads, seamless visits to monuments, etc. Did you know that the US President is getting his own special car flown from America?

Feb 22, 2020 8:12 am (IST) The Lutyen's part of Delhi which houses prominent and iconic buildings the Parliament building, Rashtrapati buildings and Diplomatic enclave falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council. Officials of the council have said that besides floral decorations, floral motifs will be put up at various vantage points. "We have arranged for over 15,000 pots of tulips and multi-color hybrid dahlias, which will be placed at Hyderabad House, the venue for delegation-level talks between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," an official told PTI. Feb 22, 2020 8:03 am (IST) During the US President and First Lady's visit to Delhi, tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias besides floral boards will adorn various prominent spots in Lutyen's area to welcome Trump's and other dignitaries, an official said on Friday. Various prominent spots, including roundabouts, are expected to be beautified with flowers. Feb 22, 2020 7:54 am (IST) Ahmedabad-New Delhi- Agra | According to the schedule, the US President along with his delegation will reportedly arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday, where he will deliver remarks at Sardar Patel Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, the President and the First Lady will be accompanied by Modi to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Following this, they will fly to New Delhi ahead of a full-day program on Tuesday. This will include ceremonial events, bilateral meetings, business events, etc. The delegation will have a meet-and-greet with embassy staff and a meeting with the President of India Feb 22, 2020 7:48 am (IST) During the trip, which will also witness United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster accompanying the visiting delegation, the two countries will focus on defense and security cooperation to fight terrorism and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US wants an India that is strong with a capable military that supports peace, stability, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, an official privy to the developments told PTI. Feb 22, 2020 7:35 am (IST) US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serves as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President respectively, will also be visiting India. Feb 22, 2020 7:34 am (IST) 12 Members Delegation | The visiting American delegation includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and National Security Advisor Robert O' Brien. Senior advisors to President Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, Chief of Staff to the First Lady Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham are the other members of the delegation. Feb 22, 2020 7:32 am (IST) The US president and First Lady Melania Trump will lead a 12-member American delegation to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. "The president is going to India as a demonstration of the strong and enduring ties between our two countries," a senior administration official told reporters less than 48 hours before Trump departs for his maiden presidential trip to India. Feb 22, 2020 7:29 am (IST) US President Donald Trump is set to begin his two-day visit to India from February 24-25, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States - India strategic partnership," the announcement said.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy, Modi' Rally. (Image : PTI)



"The concerns that led to the revocation, suspension of India's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) access remains a concern for us. And to remind, it was really the failure of the Indian government to provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.



"We continue to talk to our Indian colleagues about addressing these market access barriers. Our trade teams, led by the USTR, have been in touch with their counterparts over the past several weeks. That engagement will continue," the official said.



"The trade and economic relationship with India is critically important to the United States, and I think also access to the United States market is critical to the Indian government. We do want to make sure that we get this balance right. We want to address a bunch -- a lot of concerns, and we're not quite there yet," the official said in response to a question.



The high-powered American delegation led by Trump will likely have discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about these concerns and continue the discussion beyond this visit, said the senior administration official.



The official said a number of announcements coming from India in the past several weeks, are making the discussions a bit more difficult perhaps.



"Recent announcements on Make in India have made the protectionism concerns in India even greater. So we will be discussing those concerns. And what we see as an increase in barriers, not a decrease, this will certainly come up among the leaders," the official argued.



"Whether or not there will be announcement on a trade package is, really, wholly dependent upon what the Indians are prepared to do. That said we have a number of significant commercial deals, which are of great significance that we're very pleased to announce in a number of key sectors," said the senior administration official.



The senior administration official said "the Make in India push of the Indian government, has made the protectionism concerns" even more of a concern to the United States.



"We've seen India's budget process recently used to raise tariffs on products of interest in the United States. We continue to see important divergences on e-commerce and digital trade. So it's a pretty wide scope, frankly, of important service and goods access barriers that we need to address," the official said.