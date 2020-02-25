Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Business on the Agenda as US President Meets 'Friend' PM Modi Today

Event Highlights
Heavy security was in place around Raj Ghat on Monday, even as dog squads and a bomb disposal squad remained at work inside the premises along with other personnel.
Trump, PM Modi to Hold Talks at Hyderbad House Today | US President Donald Trump will receive a ceremonial reception as he is scheduled to visit the President's Residence at 10:00am today. From Rashtrapati Bhawan, Trump will move to Rajghat for wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, following which the US President will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House where the duo is expected to hold business talks in front Lawns.
President Trump, who was received at the Palam airport in Delhi by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials yesterday, will stay at ITC Maurya hotel. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon yesterday for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.
India, US Likely to Sign 3 Billion Dollar Defence Deal Today |As the business leg of US President Donald Trump’s India visit begins today, anticipations are high on signing a defence deal worth 3 billion dollars. Yesterday, President Trump announced that India and US will firm up defence deals worth 3 billion dollars today and that the US will become India's premier defence partner. Broad-based talks on multiple issues lined up, but a trade deal remains off the table for now.
US-India Partnership Talks Today | US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation yesterday, reached Delhi last night after the brief excursion at the Taj Mahal in Agra. President Trump and PM Narendra Modi will today aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.
Haley Hails Trump-Modi Friendship | Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the US President's maiden official visit to India. Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India. "The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the 48-year-old top Republican leader and former South Carolina governor said in a tweet.
Proud to see @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS going to India. The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump. #USPride #IndiaPride— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 23, 2020
US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump shared pictures of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.
The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Air Force Station, Palam. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.
Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Air Force Station, Palam. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind & Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/J9XiduFnTQ— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Trump Arrives in Delhi | US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive in Delhi. Watch LIVE coverage of his visit to India on CNN-News18.
LIVE - The historic #NamasteTrump event from Ahmedabad. https://t.co/hpRu25NAsN— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 24, 2020
Police personnel from six districts have been deployed for the security arrangements and nearly 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been pressed into action. Hundreds of high-definition CCTV cameras with night vision have been installed across the Sardar Patel Marg where hotel ITC Maurya is located to monitor the situation round-the-clock, the officials said.
Tight Security in Place | Indian security agencies are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service, officials said. Apart from anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, kite catchers, canine units, and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying, they said.
Delhi Ready to Host Trump | All roads leading to ITC Maurya, the hotel which will host US President Donald Trump, have been fortified with snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharp shooters on high-rise buildings, officials said today. Trump, who is accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a host of senior officials of the US administration, is expected to check-in at the hotel today evening. The entry and exit to the hotel is being strictly monitored by security agencies and it has not taken any bookings till Trump is in Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as they depart for Delhi.
Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' to US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump, as they depart for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IzVCbyOlRi— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes the US president and the first lady to the state and the country in his Twitter post.
People of Uttar Pradesh wholeheartedly welcome Hon. President Mr. @realDonaldTrump & Mrs. @MELANIATRUMP on the land of Ganga, Jamuna & Saraswati.— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2020
Your visit to the monument of love @TajMahal will further boost friendship between the people of the two great democracies. pic.twitter.com/we6NOj6EUf
Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
#NewsAlert | US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the iconic Taj Mahal.#NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/hLdeu1sH5g— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 24, 2020
Power couple Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who have accompanied the US president and the first lady to India, also visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Donald Trump and wife Melania pose infront of the Taj Mahal.
Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/BDZVQbHJ2T— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
The esteemed guests are given a tour of the majestic Indian monument.
Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/DOd4tu8iOQ— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands as they visit the 'monument of love', the Taj Mahal.
Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/jjyrHrC1Yz— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Watch Video | The US president visits the Taj Mahal, first of the 'Seven Wonders of the World'.
#NewsAlert | After the mega event at Motera stadium, the Trumps reach Agra.#NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/RYK81sILdL— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 24, 2020
US President, First Lady to Arrive Shortly | US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to shortly arrive at the Taj Mahal in Agra. The architectural marvel inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 is made of white Makrana marble and red sandstones, and renowned for its intricate inlay work on the stone surface.
Along the route, over 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated designated areas will also present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Lila. Over 15,000 school students are lining up the streets on the convoy route, holding US and India flags to welcome Trump as his motorcade will pass through the city.
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. (PTI)
The municipal corporation is also leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Trump's visit. The service lane outside the Raj Ghat was sprinkled multiple times with water by tankers of the municipal corporation, while labourers were busy clearing stones, pebbles and heaps of dust along the road.
Post a visit to Raj Ghat, the US President will meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House where the two sides are expected to sign bilateral agreements. On Monday, Trump announced a $3 billion defence deal with India. He will meet President Kovind and business leaders in the evening. The day ends with a state dinner in honour of the guests.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have chosen to skip the dinner invitation extended by Kovind. The opposition Congress is peeved at the government's move to not allow its top leaders a meeting with the visiting US president, as has been the tradition.
