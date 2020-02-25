Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Business on the Agenda as US President Meets 'Friend' PM Modi Today

Feb 24, 2020 7:46 pm (IST)

Haley Hails Trump-Modi Friendship | Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the US President's maiden official visit to India. Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India. "The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the 48-year-old top Republican leader and former South Carolina governor said in a tweet.