Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Stage Set for Grand Welcome as US President Begins 2-Day Tour Today

Event Highlights
Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during his Gujarat itinerary which is high on symbolism, especially after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US in September 2019.
Meanwhile, a group of Garba dancers have arrived at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad to perform before US President Donald Trump and family who are set to land in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at 11:40am today.
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
PM Modi to Leave for Ahmedabad Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera cricket stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation at 11:40am today.
Trumps to Get Taste of India | Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram today. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from, said chef Suresh Khanna of Ahmedabad's Fortune Landmark Hotel.
Cultural Extravaganza to Welcome Trump at Motera Stadium | Following the Sabarmati Ashram visit, US President Donald Trump will take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at Motera cricket stadium. A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering. Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
Hours before arriving in India, Ivanka Trump recalled her last visit at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad where she had shared the satge with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020
Trump 7th US President to Visit India | Trump, the seventh US president to visit the country, also took to Twitter and said he was looking forward to being with his “great friends” in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit Indian movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour. Former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first POTUS to visit India in 1959 (December 9-14). It was a landmark maiden visit by an American president and Eisenhower was greeted with a 21-gun salute when he landed in the national capital. Before Trump, President Barack Obama visited India as the chief guest at Republic Day Parade in 2015. Read full story here.
Sabarmati Ashram Ready to Welcome Donald Trump | Preparations are on in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram for the visit of US President Donald Trump today. The visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram is part of the first leg of Trump's maiden trip to India. PM Modi will accompany Trump to the Sabarmati Ashram, home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930 during India's freedom struggle. Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had visited the site in recent years.
Dance groups and singers from different states will perform on stages that will dot the 22-km route of the ‘India roadshow’ in the city that has been spruced up for Trump's visit. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat have also been placed along the roads Trump’s convoy will take. More than 10,000 police personnel, besides officials of the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) have been deployed for the visit.
India Gears Up for 'Namaste Trump' Event in Motera Stadium | Scores of banners and hoardings with pictures of Trump, Modi and Melania Trump have been put up across the city, projecting the "Namaste Trump" rally as a historic event in US-India relations. The route will be lined with thousands of people — well short of the 6-10 million Trump says he has been told will attend — as well as stages for performers and images of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi. Meanwhile, the local Cattle and Dog Nuisance Control Department (CDNCD) has constituted a crack team to remove dogs and errant cows in a three-kilometre radius of the route.
Shortly before leaving for his India visit, Donald Trump tweeted a video of the White House saying, "Departing for India with Melania!"
Departing for India with Melania! pic.twitter.com/sZhb3E1AoB— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020
Trump to Land in Ahmedabad at 11:40am Today | US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at 11:40am today. The couple will be accomapnied by Trump's daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation comprising the top brass of his administration. Trump will participate with Modi in roadshows on his way from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram and from there to the newly-built Motera cricket stadium where over one lakh people are expected to be present for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.
Kite-maker Jagmohan Kanojia poses with kites decorated with pictures of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi ahead of Trump's visit to India, in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine. I had committed to this trip long time back. I will be addressing a big rally," Trump said at the White House.
The US president, who is scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 11.40am today, will participate along with Modi in roadshows on his way from the airport to Sabarmti Ashram and from there to the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, where over one lakh people are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event.
Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22-km route of the 'India roadshow' in the city that has was been spruced up for Trump's visit.
Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat, Modi's native state, have also been placed along the roads where people will greet the two leaders.
Over 10,000 police personnel, besides officials of the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) have been deployed for the high profile visit.
"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," tweeted Modi.
Trump, who is the seventh US president to visit the country, too took to Twitter saying he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit Indian movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Trump to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930 during India's freedom struggle.
Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years.
Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said that Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place.
"Trump will visit the 'Hriday Kunj'. If he wishes, he will spin a charkha. We will also gift him a coffee-table book, and a book containing 150 quotations of Gandhi," the Ashram official said.
Hriday Kunj is a room on the Ashram premises where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi had lived for 12 years between 1918 and 1930.
The official said the US President would be briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha (spinning wheel) as a symbol of self-reliance.
A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the 'Namaste Trump' event, where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform at the stadium, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association said.
Students of various government and private schools have also been roped in to perform at cultural events and they have been practising for days, an official said.
Billboard with slogans hailing Indo-US relations like 'the world's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy' and 'stronger friendship for a brighter future', and pictures of Trump and Modi walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US last year have come up at prominent places.
The city's civic body is leaving no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people of Gujarat.
"Hello Ahmedabad, Come, be a part of the 22 km long mega India Road Show. Let’s showcase the best of Indian culture and diversity to the world. #Namaste Trump," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a tweet on Sunday
A cut-out of the 12th century 'Kirti Toran' (a pair of columns supporting an arch), from Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district, has also been put up outside the Ahmedabad airport to welcome Trump.
As the city was buzzing with last-minute preparations, there were some minor hiccups.
Two makeshift VVIP entry gates erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning, but no one was injured in both the incidents, officials said.
Trump and his entourage will fly to Agra, which is all decked up for the visit with massive billboards and American and Indian flags displayed on all major roads.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US president on his arrival at the Kheria airport at 4.30pm on Monday where a group of about 350 artistes will be performing.
Huge security has been deployed across the city, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by Trump's convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj.
According to the official schedule, the US president will arrive with his family at the Taj Mahal complex at 5.15pm on Monday and spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
He will then leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit during which restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi will be held at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.
The eagerly awaited tour of India is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.
