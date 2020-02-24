‘See You Very Soon’, Tweets PM Modi Before Leaving for Ahmedabad to Welcome Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday. Modi left for the city on Monday morning where will hold a roadshow along with Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.