News18 » India
1-min read

‘See You Very Soon’, Tweets PM Modi Before Leaving for Ahmedabad to Welcome Trump

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad where will hold a roadshow along with Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium.

News18.com

February 24, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
‘See You Very Soon’, Tweets PM Modi Before Leaving for Ahmedabad to Welcome Trump
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday. Modi left for the city on Monday morning where will hold a roadshow along with Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium.

