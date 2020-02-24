Donald Trump India Visit: US Prez Accorded Traditional Welcome at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi
Sources said he was given a traditional welcome with flowers and 'teeka' and he entered the hotel along with his family through its back entrance in view of security threat. He had dinner around 9 pm, they said.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the AFS Palam in New Delhi, Monday, February 24, 2020. Trump is on a two-day visit to India. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump was accorded a traditional welcome at the ITC Maurya hotel in the national capital following his arrival from Agra. Trump, who reached Delhi after attending the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad and a visit to Taj Mahal, is staying at the Grand Presidential Suite of the five-star property located in the Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri.
The entire hotel has been done up in a way to reflect the 'Namaste Trump' tagline and also the branding of ITC Maurya, the logo of which is 'Namaste'. All the rooms of the hotel have been booked for the US delegates accompanying Trump for his 36-hour-long maiden visit to India.
The hotel is under a heavy security cover with personnel from Delhi Police and US Secret Service working in close coordination to ensure the security of POTUS and his family.
He has joined the likes of former US presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, who have stayed at the 438-room property during their visit to India
