'No Longer Acceptable': Donald Trump Slams India Again Over Tariffs on American Products

New Delhi: Raking up the issue of tariff imposed by India on American products, US President Donald Trump once again slammed the country on Tuesday, saying that New Delhi's move was "no longer acceptable".

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" he tweeted.

India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump's comment came days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues.

President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king".

India had on June 16 raised tariffs on 28 items exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products from June 5. News agency PTI had reported that India may get about $217 million additional revenue from the retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the US.