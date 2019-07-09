'No Longer Acceptable': Donald Trump Slams India Again Over Tariffs on American Products
Ahead of meeting Modi on the eve of the G20 Summit held in Osaka, Trump had targeted India for 'very high tariffs'.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
New Delhi: Raking up the issue of tariff imposed by India on American products, US President Donald Trump once again slammed the country on Tuesday, saying that New Delhi's move was "no longer acceptable".
"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" he tweeted.
India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019
Trump's comment came days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues.
President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king".
India had on June 16 raised tariffs on 28 items exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products from June 5. News agency PTI had reported that India may get about $217 million additional revenue from the retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the US.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
- Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Chahal Replaces Kuldeep, Ferguson Returns from Injury
- Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl
- Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s