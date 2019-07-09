Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'No Longer Acceptable': Donald Trump Slams India Again Over Tariffs on American Products

Ahead of meeting Modi on the eve of the G20 Summit held in Osaka, Trump had targeted India for 'very high tariffs'.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'No Longer Acceptable': Donald Trump Slams India Again Over Tariffs on American Products
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Raking up the issue of tariff imposed by India on American products, US President Donald Trump once again slammed the country on Tuesday, saying that New Delhi's move was "no longer acceptable".

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" he tweeted.

Trump's comment came days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues.

President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king".

India had on June 16 raised tariffs on 28 items exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products from June 5. News agency PTI had reported that India may get about $217 million additional revenue from the retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the US.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram