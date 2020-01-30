Trump's India Tour May Begin with Ahmedabad on February 23, Sabarmati Riverfront on Itinerary
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip in February.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip next month, will land in Ahmedabad on February 23, sources have informed News18.
As the President of United States, this would be Trump’s first visit to India.
The two governments have not yet announced dates for the high-level visit but sources said "India and US have been actively discussing dates for this visit".
While addressing an election rally in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip.
“In the entire Asia, the Sabarmati river has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and got surprised to see it,” Rupani said.
"US President Trump will also come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront," the Gujarat chief minister added. However he did not specify the dates.
Earlier this month, government sources said Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise the dates for Trump's visit to India. "Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates," a source said.
India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US president could not come due to scheduling issues.
