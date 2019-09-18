Donald Trump Pauses Speech to Share How He Doesn't Like Flies, Mosquitoes or Snakes
Trump said, "That's a nasty fly. I don't like those suckers. I don't know about you New Mexico but I don't like flies or mosquitos."
Image credits: PTI.
US President Donald Trump was distracted by a fly at a campaign rally speech in New Mexico on Monday, September 16. Trump, who is eyeing to win the Democratic state in the November 2020 US Election, used this bizarre incident to take a dig at his opponents in Washington DC.
Trump was speaking to the crowd gathered to support him when towards the end of his speech a fly made it way to distract the President. Trump tried to deal with the fly but he failed to strike it.
He further compared it with a snake and said, "I don't like snakes too much either and we have plenty of those in New York and Washington, a different variety. I don't like any kind of snake. I think I kind of like the ones on the ground better than the ones we have in Washington."
Social media caught onto this bizzare break he took from his campaign speech to talk about the wildlife.
Homing in on the rot pic.twitter.com/op5my86X2z— purplefrappe (@purplefrappe) September 17, 2019
@realDonaldTrump Manure attracts a lot of flies.— nuns with guns (@mdfkb) September 17, 2019
Wow. My IQ just dropped a few points listening to that.— Al (@ottoKorekt) September 17, 2019
Trump literally cannot handle a fly. pic.twitter.com/F36rtmiznd— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 17, 2019
Addressing the crowd at New Mexico, Trump said “We’re here because we really think we’re going to turn this state and make it a Republican state,” Trump told cheering supporters. “We will campaign for every vote, and we will win the great state of New Mexico in 2020,” as quoted by Reuters.
Before leaving for New Mexico, Trump had tweeted: “Big crowd expected in New Mexico tonight, where we will WIN. Your Border Wall is getting stronger each and every day — see you in a few hours!”
The last time New Mexico supported a Republican in a presidential race was 2004. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump there by 8 percentage points in the 2016 election.
