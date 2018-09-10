English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Says India Called, Wants Trade Deal With US For the First Time
The US President did not go into details of who called up whom.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said India wants a trade deal with the US despite the tough stance taken by his administration on the issue.
Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation.
He often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products. "Frankly, I'll tell you, India called us the other day. They said they would like to start doing a trade deal, first time," Trump said without mentioning who called up whom.
"They wouldn't talk about it with previous administrations. They were very happy with the way it was," Trump told his supporters on Friday at a Joint Fundraising Committee Reception, in Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Trump said his trade representatives headed by Bob Lighthizer (the US Trade Representative) are very tough, smart and very good.
"We have very talented people. They said, 'Why are you calling?' Because of President Trump. I was going to wait a little while. We're going to - like they want to do it," Trump said, without giving details.
The United States and Japan have also started discussions over trade, he said.
Trump said that he has become friends with foreign leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Practically, every time a foreign leader comes in to see me, whether it's Abe of Japan, whether it's Modi of India, I've become friends with all of them," he said.
"You know, some of them are tough relationships because they've really been taken advantage of our country for many, many decades. But I'm friendly. They respect me. I respect them. They're respecting our country again," he said.
Referring to the latest GDP numbers, Trump said, "Think of this. One point in GDP, now when I started, it was down into low ones. President Obama had the lowest recovery since the Great Depression, so lowest. the worst recovery. It was like this. It was just terrible. And I'm not even knocking it. It was terrible."
"We have such incredible growth. What's happened has been very much of a miracle, but they haven't seen the miracle yet. The miracle is going to start because now we're getting things ready," Trump said.
If countries like India and China can grow at a fast pace, why not the US? he asked.
"I've said, 'You fixed a trade deal. When India has six, seven, eight per cent, when China used to have 11, 12 per cent, they're still at six or seven, when they're at seven per cent they're feeling badly. And I'd say, 'How come we have to be at one per cent?" Well, it's the size. I said, 'Really? Well, China is bigger than we are and India has 1.5 billion people. How come they're at 10 per cent and 11 per cent?' Well, they can't answer it," Trump said.
"They can be at 11 per cent and we're at 1 per cent, and they're saying, oh, that's great. No, no, we have more potential than any other country," Trump said.
Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation.
He often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products. "Frankly, I'll tell you, India called us the other day. They said they would like to start doing a trade deal, first time," Trump said without mentioning who called up whom.
"They wouldn't talk about it with previous administrations. They were very happy with the way it was," Trump told his supporters on Friday at a Joint Fundraising Committee Reception, in Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Trump said his trade representatives headed by Bob Lighthizer (the US Trade Representative) are very tough, smart and very good.
"We have very talented people. They said, 'Why are you calling?' Because of President Trump. I was going to wait a little while. We're going to - like they want to do it," Trump said, without giving details.
The United States and Japan have also started discussions over trade, he said.
Trump said that he has become friends with foreign leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Practically, every time a foreign leader comes in to see me, whether it's Abe of Japan, whether it's Modi of India, I've become friends with all of them," he said.
"You know, some of them are tough relationships because they've really been taken advantage of our country for many, many decades. But I'm friendly. They respect me. I respect them. They're respecting our country again," he said.
Referring to the latest GDP numbers, Trump said, "Think of this. One point in GDP, now when I started, it was down into low ones. President Obama had the lowest recovery since the Great Depression, so lowest. the worst recovery. It was like this. It was just terrible. And I'm not even knocking it. It was terrible."
"We have such incredible growth. What's happened has been very much of a miracle, but they haven't seen the miracle yet. The miracle is going to start because now we're getting things ready," Trump said.
If countries like India and China can grow at a fast pace, why not the US? he asked.
"I've said, 'You fixed a trade deal. When India has six, seven, eight per cent, when China used to have 11, 12 per cent, they're still at six or seven, when they're at seven per cent they're feeling badly. And I'd say, 'How come we have to be at one per cent?" Well, it's the size. I said, 'Really? Well, China is bigger than we are and India has 1.5 billion people. How come they're at 10 per cent and 11 per cent?' Well, they can't answer it," Trump said.
"They can be at 11 per cent and we're at 1 per cent, and they're saying, oh, that's great. No, no, we have more potential than any other country," Trump said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...