1-min read

Donald Trump to Meet Indian Business Magnets on Feb 25

The Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India business bodies have suggested the names of Indian executives for the Trump meeting, which are being reviewed currently, another source said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on his maiden trip to India will meet the country's top business leaders here on February 25, in a bid to push for deeper trade and business relations between the two nations, sources said on Friday.

A CEO's Round-table will be organised to facilitate a meeting between the US President and corporate honchos from the world's fifth-largest economy in the national capital. Senior bureaucrats are also expected to attend the meeting, besides top executives from American corporations.

Billionaires including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman A M Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are expected to attend the round-table meeting with Trump, one of the sources said adding that the US Embassy in New Delhi is coordinating the event while the list of attendees has been shared with the White House for clearance.

The Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India business bodies have suggested the names of Indian executives for the Trump meeting, which are being reviewed currently, another source said.

Microsoft Corp has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will also visit India later this month. While the company confirmed the visit of the top executive, it did not give details about his itinerary.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25.

