Donald Trump to Reach Ahmedabad at Noon, Leave for Agra at 3:30pm: Here's His Full Tentative Schedule

Trump is scheduled to visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated:February 18, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Donald Trump to Reach Ahmedabad at Noon, Leave for Agra at 3:30pm: Here's His Full Tentative Schedule
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk around NRG Stadium waving to the crowd during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, on September 22 in Houston. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's is set to arrive in Ahmedabad around noon of February 24, where he will receive Guard of Honour and a cultural reception. He will proceed to Agra the same day around 3:30 pm, sources said.

Trump is scheduled to visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and take part in a 22-km-long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's the complete list of his tentative schedule:

February 24, 2020

Arrival in Ahmedabad

President Trump will arrive at around 12 noon. PM Narendra Modi to receive him at the Airport. He will be given Guard of Honour and a cultural reception.

The Motor Convoy of PM Modi and President Trump will proceed to Sabarmati Ashram and River Front. They will spend around 20 min.

Around 1:15 PM they wil reach the Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump Event.

President Trump along with Melania will proceed to Agra at around 3:30PM.

At around 4:30 Arrival in Agra for the Taj Visit. He will be received by CM Yogi Adityanath. Taj Visit at around 5PM.

Proceed to Delhi by 5:30PM.

Private Dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi at around 7PM.

February 25, 2020

Ceremonial Welcome at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Around 9AM.

Rajghat visit.

Bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House. One to One and Bilateral Delegation level.

Lunch at Hyderabad House.

Business Event at Taj/Maurya Hotel.

Presidential Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Departure at around 10PM.

