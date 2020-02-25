Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Donald Trump's India Schedule: Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Kick Off Action-packed Day

After his engagements in Ahmedabad on Monday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donald Trump's India Schedule: Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Kick Off Action-packed Day
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. (PTI)

New Delhi: A day after he visited Sabarmati Ashram, took part in a 22-km roadshow and addressed a jam-packed Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump will kick off another action-packed day in the Capital with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump arrived in India with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation. Greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug and a handshake at the Ahmedabad Airport, Trump’s first engagement was a 22-km roadshow with Modi.

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs:

10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.00 pm: Departure

After his engagements in Ahmedabad, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left Trump "impressed" during his visit to the famed mausoleum on Monday, according to the guide who accompanied him.

Authorities at Archaeological Survey of India had "advanced the dates" for mud-pack treatment for the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal at Taj Mahal in view of the US President's visit to Taj, a senior official had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram