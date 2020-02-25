Donald Trump's India Schedule: Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Kick Off Action-packed Day

New Delhi: A day after he visited Sabarmati Ashram, took part in a 22-km roadshow and addressed a jam-packed Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump will kick off another action-packed day in the Capital with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump arrived in India with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation. Greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug and a handshake at the Ahmedabad Airport, Trump’s first engagement was a 22-km roadshow with Modi.

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs:

10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.00 pm: Departure

After his engagements in Ahmedabad, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left Trump "impressed" during his visit to the famed mausoleum on Monday, according to the guide who accompanied him.

Authorities at Archaeological Survey of India had "advanced the dates" for mud-pack treatment for the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal at Taj Mahal in view of the US President's visit to Taj, a senior official had said.

