Donald Trump’s India Visit: Other World Leaders Who Have Visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump is making his first official trip to India today. His visit marks the eighth by an American president. On his way to India Trump tweeted in Hindi, “Looking forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!"

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Trump’s tweet with “Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God).”

Donald Trump and his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad before heading to the Motera Stadium during his two-day visit.

The Sabarmati Ashram was ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi’s base after his return to India from South Africa. Gandhi led the Dandi march in 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump is not the first international leader to visit Sabarmati Ashram. Here are a few other world leaders who have visited the revered site.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is known for his close bond with the PM Narendra Modi, visited the ashram along with along with his wife Sara Netanyahu in January 2018. The leaders embarked on an eight-km long roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram. At the ashram, Netanyahu and Sara tried their hands at the spinning wheel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace too visited the iconic ashram wearing Indian ethnic clothes. The Trudeau family too tried their hands at spinning the chakra. The Canadian PM would go on to write that the Sabarmati Ashram is a place of peace, humility and truth in the visitor's book.

During his three-day tour of India in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the ashram. PM Modi and President Xi visited 'Hriday Kunj' where Gandhi lived, and even spent some time by the Sabarmati riverfront behind the ashram.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe too visited Sabarmati Ashram after their roadshow from Ahmedabad Airport in 2017. Prime Minister Abe was seen dressed in a blue Nehru jacket and his wife sported a pink salwar-kameez.

