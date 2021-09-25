Donate 1.2 Billion Vaccines, Japan to Help India Finance Covid Treatment | 5 Points from Quad's Plan

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed the media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s meeting with the Quad leaders, where his counterparts- Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga on Friday attended the first in-person meeting hosted by US President Biden. PM Modi’s discussions during the first in-person meeting with President Biden were wide-ranging, majorly focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines, H-1B visa, while there was also a strong emphasis on the development of trade and economic relations.

Here are the Top 5 Developments:

1. At Quad’s request, PM Modi said India would make available 8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, manufactured in India by Biological E. This would be ready by October end and compatible with our decision to resume vaccine export.

2. “We were finalising MoU on health and biomedical sciences, a comprehensive document that provides for cooperation in the health sector across the board. It goes in areas like pandemic preparedness, biomedical research to reduce risk of future pandemics,” Shringla said.

3. Japan, through Japan Bank for International Cooperation, will work with India to enhance key investments of approximately $100 million in the healthcare sector related to COVID-19, including vaccine and treatment drugs, said the Quad leaders

4. PM Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID19 (vaccination) certificate. It was well-received by all Quad leaders.

5. As Quad countries, we have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally, in addition to the doses we have financed through COVAX, said all Quad countries in a joint statement, as quoted by White House.

