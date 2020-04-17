Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Donate to PM Cares Fund, Download Aarogya Setu App: HC's Conditions for Ex-BJP MP Granted Bail

Former BJP MP Som Marandi and five others, booked in connection with a "rail roko" agitation in March 2012, were arrested in February this year.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donate to PM Cares Fund, Download Aarogya Setu App: HC's Conditions for Ex-BJP MP Granted Bail
Image for representation.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former BJP MP Som Marandi and five others in a case relating to blocking railway tracks during an agitation in 2012, but asked them to deposit Rs 35,000 each to the PM-CARES fund and download the Aarogya Setu app as a condition.

Allowing the bail through video-conference on Thursday, the bench of Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary asked the six accused to provide evidence of the deposit and the download after being released, assistant public prosecuter Rakesh Kumar Sinha said.

The court said all the accused are also instructed to abide by the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding COVID-19.

The five other accused are Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Agrawal, Hisabi Rai, Sanchay Bardhan and Anugrha Narayan.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

The government's Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The accused, booked in connection with a "rail roko" agitation in March 2012, were arrested in February this year.

A GRP court had held them guilty and sentenced them to a year in prison. Later, the sentence was confirmed by a court in Pakur district. They then moved the High Court against the verdict.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres