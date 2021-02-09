Donations Worth over Rs 600 Crore Received for Construction of Ram Mandir, Campaign Continues

Funds worth over Rs 600 crore have been collected for construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

This donation has been collected in 20 days, said trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for building the temple. The fundraising campaign will continue till February, according to a report in Zee News.

Members of the Muslim community in Faizabad have also come forward to take part in the campaign. "Today, through the 'Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan', Muslim brothers of Faizabad have donated Rs 5,100 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They have also told us that even in the future they shall participate in the temple’s construction," Ram Bhawan president Shakti Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Haji Saeed Ahmed, member, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Ayodhya, said, "Ram Temple belongs to everyone. We, Muslims, in large numbers will assist in the construction of the temple."

Chairman of Sayed Mohammad Ishtiyak Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nawabganj, Gonda, Syed Hafiz, said, "I am very happy to donate for this good cause and would like to appeal to all my Muslim brothers to come forward and actively contribute for construction of the temple."

So far, contributions from Madhya Pradesh have been more than Rs 100 crore -- over 10 people in the state have donated Rs 1 crore, while more than 20 people have contributed Rs 50 lakh.

The donation drive began on January 15 with President Ramnath Kovind contributing Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of the temple. Several other eminent citizens have donated for the temple.

The construction of the grand temple is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore, of which around Rs 300-400 crore will be required to build the main temple structure. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the temple in Ayodhya. The Ram temple will be built in about three years.