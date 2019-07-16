Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dongri Building Should Have Been Demolished in 2012, Govt Shifts Blame on Private Builder After Collapse

Chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Uday Samant said that strict action will be taken against the private developer and the MHADA officials who should have overseen the demolition work.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dongri Building Should Have Been Demolished in 2012, Govt Shifts Blame on Private Builder After Collapse
About 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (Image: News18/Prashant Ramdas)
Loading...

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) chairman Uday Samant admitted that the four-storeyed building, which collapsed in south Mumbai on Tuesday, was supposed to have been demolished in 2012.

The ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located in a densely populated narrow lane in Dongri's Tandel Street, collapsed around 11.40am, thereby leaving around 50 people trapped. At least two people have been confirmed dead.

Samant, who is also the MLA of the Ratnagiri-Sangmeshwar constituency, said that the building was 100 years old. According to him, the building that is owned by MHADA was to be demolished by a private developer. "Strict action will be taken, no one will be spared...the developer and our officials should have seen the work," Samant said.

After the collapse of the building, the MHADA said that it gave No Objection Certificate to the developer in 2012 for its redevelopment. The authority added that it is an MHADA building and not BMC and the latter had given a notice to the residents to vacate the building in August 2017.

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site of the collapse despite being hindered by the narrow constricted lanes. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force were also deployed while scores of locals joined in the efforts.

The locals joining in the rescue efforts formed a human chain to help remove the debris brick-by-brick and pick up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Ambulance, however, were unable to reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram