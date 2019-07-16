Dongri Building Should Have Been Demolished in 2012, Govt Shifts Blame on Private Builder After Collapse

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) chairman Uday Samant admitted that the four-storeyed building, which collapsed in south Mumbai on Tuesday, was supposed to have been demolished in 2012.

The ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located in a densely populated narrow lane in Dongri's Tandel Street, collapsed around 11.40am, thereby leaving around 50 people trapped. At least two people have been confirmed dead.

Samant, who is also the MLA of the Ratnagiri-Sangmeshwar constituency, said that the building was 100 years old. According to him, the building that is owned by MHADA was to be demolished by a private developer. "Strict action will be taken, no one will be spared...the developer and our officials should have seen the work," Samant said.

After the collapse of the building, the MHADA said that it gave No Objection Certificate to the developer in 2012 for its redevelopment. The authority added that it is an MHADA building and not BMC and the latter had given a notice to the residents to vacate the building in August 2017.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a letter dated 7 August 2017 on Kesarbhai building that collapsed in Dongri, today: Building is classified as 'C1', to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest...In event of any mishap this office won't be responsible. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/h2XEaV4LxF — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site of the collapse despite being hindered by the narrow constricted lanes. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force were also deployed while scores of locals joined in the efforts.

The locals joining in the rescue efforts formed a human chain to help remove the debris brick-by-brick and pick up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Ambulance, however, were unable to reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away.