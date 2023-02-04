Days after a senior Bihar bureaucrat KK Pathak was caught on camera “verbally abusing" a junior officer, yet another video of the bureaucrat has now surfaced on social media. In the new video, the IAS officer is purportedly heard calling his colleagues “idiots and donkeys".

According to NDTV, Pathak was speaking to an officer from Rohtas district. He was reportedly caught saying, “kahan mar gaya Rohtas (where did Rohtas die)". He further instructs the officer from Bikramganj asking him to find the “monkey sitting in the cooperative" and take it over.”

He was also caught scolding another officer. Pathak reportedly said, “Ullu ka pattha (son of an owl), idiot, gadha (donkey)", adding that “all of them are useless, donkeys."

The fresh rant video comes just two days after yet another ‘abusive’ video of the bureaucrat went viral on social media, prompting action from the Bihar administration.

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers.(Source: viral video) Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

“In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you ever seen anyone here following traffic rules? They will keep honking even if there is a red light. Have you not seen this? People here are like that only. Laal light bhi hai, pe pe bhi karega…the situation of the deputy collector is this…," the infuriated officer was heard saying in the video on February 2.

Following the first video, the Bihar Administrative Service Association or BASA demanded that the state’s senior IAS officer be sacked for allegedly using abusive language.

An officer-bearer of the Association had earlier lodged a complaint against Pathak, an additional chief secretary rank officer, with the police.

On Friday, BASA members wore black badges as a mark of protest against the cancellation of the registration of their association.

Pathak holds the posts of Additional Chief Secretary, Prohibition Excise and Registration department (Excise), and the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on the video and said everyone including the Chief Secretary is looking into the clips. A full probe will be conducted by the state government.

