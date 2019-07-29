Donning Body Cameras, Ex-Army Men to Check Traffic Violations on National Highways

In a first, the Road Transport Ministry will deploy mobile teams of former defence personnel with body cameras to monitor violations of traffic rules on National Highways. They will install CCTV cameras on 11 highway stretches in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Apart from fixing CCTV cameras, at every 5 km interval to capture violations around that particular spot, the deployed ex-servicemen will record traffic violations during the patrolling of designated stretches.

According to the Road Transport Ministry, cameras used in this project, including body cameras will provide a direct feed to control rooms, which will be set up. "This entire pilot project will be conducted in association with the local police and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which has all the depository of vehicles and drivers data. Police can easily get all details of the vehicle owner and violators from NIC database," a ministry official was quoted by ToI as saying.

The official further added that fixing body cameras on ex-servicemen is aimed at recording all the incidents and even any misbehavior by the violators of traffic rules. According to plan, one team of ex-servicemen will be deployed round- the-clock at an interval of 60 km.

The Ministry official was further quoted by ToI as saying, "While the fixed CCTV cameras will record violations including speeding, wrong overtaking and zig-zag driving, ex-servicemen will record other violations such as wrong parking and driving against the flow of traffic."

The pilot will cover 1,500 km of NH corridors, identified based on high rate of accidents and will involve a cost of about Rs 300 crore. The World Bank will provide financial assistance for the project.