An initiative by &
1-min read

Donning Role of 'Visaranai' Cops, Bengaluru Police Smack Accused After Tying Him Up Upside Down

Upon taking him in their custody, Subramanyanagar sub-inspector Srikantegowda beat up the accused with baton and hockey stick.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Donning Role of 'Visaranai' Cops, Bengaluru Police Smack Accused After Tying Him Up Upside Down
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Reminding citizens of Tamil movie 'Visaranai', Bengaluru police officers were recently caught on camera beating an accused with baton and hockey stick while his hands and feet were tied.

The incident occurred in Subramanyanagar police station of Bengaluru North division after the officers launched a manhunt for an alleged accused in theft case. Reportedly, the accused after learning about police's action managed to escape for a couple of days. But soon after he came out of an undisclosed location, police nabbed him.

Upon taking him in their custody, Subramanyanagar sub-inspector Srikantegowda beat up the accused with baton and hockey stick. In the video, it is clearly visible that the accused was tied upside down and Srinkantegowda seen giving him third degree torture.

In the month of February, Bengaluru city police hit the headlines when 71 of 72 personnel working at the Kumaraswamy Kayout Police Station were transferred days after three cops from the police station were caught assaulting women.

K Annamalai, the then Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South division, took the incident seriously and transferred almost everyone except one. Annamalai has now taken voluntary retirement from Indian Police Service.

Speaking to News18, N Shashi Kumar, DCP North division told that he has just received the video which is doing rounds in social media and messengers. “I have asked Assistant Police Commissioner to give a report as soon as possible. In the video it is clearly visible that the Sub Inspector Srikantegowda is beating up some man. I have asked ACP to find out the identity of the man who was beaten up. Once I get the report, I will initiate necessary action,” he said.

