Donning Safari Suits, 9 Women Trained in Unarmed Combat Provide Security to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Nine women with X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s and 9 mm pistols have been training every day from 6am at Tamil Nadu’s Marutham Commando Training Centre. They are part of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin’s core security team.

Sub-inspector M Thanush Kannaki, head constable M Dhilshath Begam and constables R Vidya, J Sumati, M Kalishwari, K Pavitra, G Rami, V Monisha and K Kousalya have been inducted into the CM’s core security detail on women’s day this year, Times of India reported.

“Our first duty was in Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters),” said Pavithra.

These women have been shortlisted from over 80 applicants and underwent rigorous physical and mental tests before they finally joined the team.

“We were tested for our observation skills and mental agility. For example, within a minute we had to identify an oncoming car, the number of people inside it and everything in our surroundings,” said Rami.

“We have to run close to three km every day and do other workouts. I can do 30 push-ups in one minute now,” said Vidhya.

Trained in unarmed combat, firing guns and bomb detection, the women also know crowd management and car and motorcycle handling.

They are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal anything about the CM’s programme or what they do even to their families, TOI reported.

