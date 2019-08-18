‘Don't Abuse Our PM’: Shazia Ilmi Confronts ‘Anti-India’ Protesters In Seoul

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi confronted protesters who were raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in South Korea’s capital Seoul on Friday.

Several protesters carrying Pakistan flags were raising their voice against the abrogation of Article 370 outside the Indian Embassy in Seoul when Ilmi, who reached the venue with two other Indians, confronted the crowd and told them “not to abuse our country or our Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Ilmi and two other leaders were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a part of the Global Citizen Forum delegation. The incident took place when the three went to the Indian Embassy after the conference.

"On our way back to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and shouting slogans against India and our Prime Minister. A lot of people were watching them. We just felt it was our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and it has nothing to do with you all," Ilmi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a video posted by ANI on Twitter, a group of people can be seen raising slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Seoul.

#WATCH Seoul, South Korea: BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi confront Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans pic.twitter.com/z4zzC5VHSG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Ilmi tries to confront the crowd and then starts raising slogans of ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ and ‘India Zindabad.’

The local police had to intervene and escort Ilmi and the other two Indians from the location, ANI reported.

