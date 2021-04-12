Don't Be in Any Kind of Confusion, There Will Not Be Any Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned officers in the districts in a very strict manner about the rising Covid-19 infection in the State. He said, “There should not be any confusion, there will not be any lockdown. We will not let the public die, there should be no complaint of shortage of beds and all the preparations should be made beforehand.”

Adityanath recently held a high-level review meeting regarding the growing cases of coronavirus in the State. He has given priority to the implementation of the strategy for effective prevention of the infection. His full emphasis was on the coronavirus infection spread and preparations before it spreads further. He also confirmed that the fight against coronavirus would have to be fought vigorously with full preparation as there was no scope for negligence in this struggle. The Chief Minister has emphasized that last year the government was successful in controlling the Corona infection, in a similar way this time also the government will be successful in the fight against the pandemic.

For this, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has given instructions to increase the beds of L2 and L3 in sufficient quantity. Instructions have also been given to takeover private hospitals and medical colleges. The Chief Minister has expressed displeasure over the fees charged in private hospitals and labs that are more than the prescribed rates and has directed action against them. He said that nobody will be allowed to take advantage of the helplessness and such malpractices should stop immediately. Action will also be taken against those giving wrong information.

The Chief Minister has instructed the 108 ambulance service to reserve half of the ambulances for Covid-19 patients. He has also asked them to reduce the response time of the ambulance to 15 minutes. He has laid emphasis on making the Integrated Command and Control Center the focal point of the entire fight and monitoring its activity one by one.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials on the delay in the investigation and its report that cooperation of private labs should be taken in this regard and if necessary the private labs should be taken over and they should be paid in lieu of that, but in no case the investigation report should be delayed. He has emphasized on the expansion of lab and testing capabilities. Instructions have been given to increase the test capacity of RT-PCR to 70 per cent.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here