'Don't be Scared': J&K Governor Assures Police of Full Support Against 'Big Leaders'
Congratulating the cadets on completion of their training, the governor urged them to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication. He asked them to remember what they were taught during training.
File photo of Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday assured the police force of his administration's full support and asked them to not be intimidated by "big leaders" when performing duty.
"You are the representatives of the Indian Constitution. Don't be scared of anyone," he said in his address at the passing-out parade of 1,033 constables of Jammu and Kashmir police here.
"When you are on duty, don't think you are a soldier or an inspector. Do whatever you feel is right. If any big leader intimidates you, we will support you... You should stand with determination and justice," he said.
"Whatever you have learnt here at PTS would help you throughout your career and would serve as a solid foundation in life," he said, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir police is one of the best professionally managed forces in the country, famed for its sacrifices and valour.
He asked them to maintain high professionalism and serve people with a caring spirit.
Malik also congratulated the parents of the trainees.
