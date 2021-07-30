Don't Behave Like British While Recovering Energy Bills from Farmers: Amravati Minister

Amravati Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday, in a stern warning to officials of the Energy Department, instructed them to not act like British while recovering electricity bills and be sympathetic towards farmers.

The minister chaired a review meeting of various departments and addressed complaints from farmers over electricity payments. Minister Thakur said she had received several complaints from the farmers stating authorities are demanding the entire payment and have disconnected electricity to those who have not paid the full amount in the district.

Instructing officials to accept whatever amount is available with the farmers facing a crisis, the minister said that while there is stress on the energy department on recovering bills, “do not behave like the British with the farmers while collecting the electricity bills."

“Carry out the process as politely as possible," Thakur advised officials.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed displeasure over the performance of the coaches appointed in the Amravati Divisional Sports Complex. The minister held officers responsible for appointments of coaches without consultation and gave instructions against negligence and “politics" regarding the sports complex.

Minister Thakur told authorities to take care of the interests of the game and the players and warned of appropriate action. She also expressed displeasure over officers not listening to the instructions issued by the Collector or the Commissioner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here