'Don't Believe in Rumours, Let Work Go On': Ram Temple Trust Rubbishes Corruption Allegations

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vice President and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai said on Monday that all the devotees of Lord Ram should not believe in any misinformation regarding the construction of the temple at Ayodhya, so that it may continue without any hindrance.

Rai’s statement comes a day after the AAP and Samajwadi Party alleged a scam in the purchase of land by the trust.

In a statement, Rai said no one in the trust had been contacted for a clarification before the allegations were levelled on the temple, and through their accusations, the parties had misled the public.

He appealed to the devotees of Lord Ram to not believe in any rumours, so that the construction process is not hindered and is completed speedily.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Samajwadi Party MLA and Uttar Pradesh minister Pawan Pandey alleged that under a land deal, a middle man bought a piece of land for Rs 2 crore and sold it to temple trust via Rai for Rs 18.5 crore within minutes.

However, the temple trust dismissed the allegations and a defiant Rai had said, “We are not afraid of allegations. We have even been accused of murdering Mahatma Gandhi. We will study the allegations."

In a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Singh claimed that the Gata number 243, 244, 246 of the land in Ayodhya, which is worth Rs 5 crore 80 lakh, was first bought for Rs 2 crore, after that crores were manipulated by Sultan Ansari in this land purchase. The mayor of Ayodhya also became a witness to this scam, he alleged.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here