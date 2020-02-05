Don't Believe Unscientific, Misleading Remedies for Coronavirus: Maharashtra Minister
A message about a concoction of garlic cloves, curry leaves and cow urine, said to be prescribed by doctors and the 'health department' for treating the virus infection, is circulating on social media.
File photo: Indians who were airlifted from Wuhan at a quarantine facility set by up ITBP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed people not to believe messages circulating on social media about `cure' for the coronavirus infection.
These messages have no scientific basis, he said. A message about a concoction of garlic cloves, curry leaves and cow urine, said to be prescribed by doctors and the "health department" for treating the virus infection, is circulating on social media.
"The health department has not issued any such messages. People should not believe such misleading messages and rumors," the minister said. The health department has issued an advisory recommending that people should eat fresh, clean and fully cooked nutritious food, wash hands frequently and cover the mouth with a handkerchief while coughing, he said.
"There is no specific drug for coronavirus but it is treated on the basis of symptoms. So people should not believe false messages," Tope said.
The coronavirus epidemic, declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation, has killed over 400 people in China since last month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamil Actor Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi in Intimate Ceremony, See Pic
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Not Fair to Deny Women Officers Commanding Positions in Army to Save Fragile Male Ego
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny