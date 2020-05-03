'Don't Buy New Clothes, Donate to Poor Instead': Muslim Clerics Call for Altruistic Eid Amid Pandemic

Lucknow: With the festival of Eid ul Fitr around the corner amidst coronavirus pandemic, clerics have urged Muslims to celebrate with simplicity. Religious bodies have issued appeals asking people not to buy new clothes and to donate the money for the welfare of the disadvantaged instead.

Chairperson of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali in an appeal for an altruistic celebration said, “Since the world is going through a tough phase because of the Covid-19 and many have lost their lives, I request all to celebrated Eid with simplicity.”

“While we cook delicacies on the occasion of Eid, one must try to donate at least 50 per cent of their festival’s budget for the poor at such time of crisis," he said. He called for people not to purchase new clothes ‘unnecessarily’ for the festival and advised people to look after the welfare of the disadvantaged. “One must also pray to Allah for ending this pandemic soon,” he said.

The Islamic Centre of India had announced that it would live stream the recitation of the Quran during the month of Ramzan. The Islamic Centre of India is doing Facebook live stream every day during the holy month from 8 pm to 10 pm on its official page, which can be accessed by anyone across the globe during the lockdown.

Clerics and religious leaders have already urged and issued various appeals to people urging them to pray inside their houses and follow lockdown guidelines during Ramzan.

“As the lockdown is in progress and social distancing norms are also being practised, the All India Islamic Centre will be live streaming the recitation of Holy Quran. Every day two paras (chapters) will be recited from 8 pm to 10 pm. People should perform wazu, listen to it with their family members and should perform 20 ratkaats of Namaaz-e-Tarweeh. While is important for Muslims to pray during the month, it is also important to follow the guidelines as this is the best way to pray to Allah and keep everyone safe,” Maulana Mahali had said.

The cleric had asked people not to have Roza Iftaar parties and instead called for the money to be donated for food and ration for the poor. "People should avoid sending loads of Iftaari to the mosques and should pray especially to end this pandemic,” added Maulana Mahali. A similar appeal was also issued by Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas in which he asked people to abide by the lockdown guidelines issued by the government.

