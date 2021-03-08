Don't Call Me Yediyurappa, If I Don't Make You Sit in Oppn Forever: K'taka CM on Cong Assembly Walkout

The Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Karnataka Assembly during the tabling of budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, prompting a strong reaction from the CM who claimed the country never had a history of opposition boycotting the budget. The congress members had walked out of the House, claiming that the government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.

“Do we have any instance of opposition staging a walkout either in the Centre or the state during the presentation of the budget?” Yediyurappa asked, while speaking to reporters after the budget presentation. “What morality are they (Congress) talking about? I will explain what morality they were referring to during the debate on the budget,” he said.

Yediyurappa said the opposition getting away by giving lame excuses means that they are incapable to face the situation. “Dear Siddaramaiah, your stay in the opposition forever is guaranteed.Dont call me Yediyurappa, if I dont make Siddaramaiah sit in the opposition by winning 130 to 135 seats.This I am giving in writing, an angry Yediyurappa said.

When asked about Siddaramaiah demanding resignation of ministers, Yediyurappa claimed the Congress leader has developed some mental issues recently as he did not know what to speak. Earlier in the day, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had said “This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget.” He alleged the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also said six other ministers approached the civil court seeking injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against the BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister. “After the telecast of Ramesh Jarkiholi (objectionable video clip), these six ministers including Shivaram Hebbar, M B Patil, Dr Sudhakar are in fear.What’s their fear? Shouldn’t there be some basis behind the fear?” he said.

According to him, there were many more ministers whose objectionable CDs were made. The Congress veteran alleged the injunction sought by the ministers was an attack on the freedom of press.

“These ministers had taken oath saying that they would discharge their duties without any fear or favour.When they have gone to court out of fear what moral right do they have to continue in power including the Chief Minister,” Siddaramiaah sought to know. He alleged that the government was steeped in corruption as well.

He said the Congress party would not listen to the budget by an “unethical” government and the members would protest by wearing black badges.