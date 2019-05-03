Take the pledge to vote

Don’t Conspire Against ULFA-I Cadres, Paresh Baruah Warns Pro-talk Faction Leaders

The self-styled leader says the pro-talk faction has given shelter to a Bangladeshi citizen in Tinsukia and together, they were hatching a conspiracy against the rebel outfit.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Don’t Conspire Against ULFA-I Cadres, Paresh Baruah Warns Pro-talk Faction Leaders
File photo of ULFA (I) leader Paresh Baruah.
Guwahati: The self-styled ‘commander-in-chief’ of the United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), Paresh Baruah, has warned the pro-talk faction of the separatist outfit against any conspiracy involving the former’s leaders and cadres.

Speaking to News18 from an undisclosed location, Baruah said, “A couple of pro-talk leader are creating a big conspiracy against our ‘deputy commander-in-chief’ Dristi Asom. We, the ULFA (I), have warned the leaders to stop such conspiracies against us, failing which we would have to take extreme steps.”

“The pro-talk leaders are giving shelter to a Bangladesh citizen in Tinsukia district and together, they are conspiring against our leader. We urge the people of Assam not to misunderstand us if we take the supreme decision against these leaders,” Baruah added.

A few days ago, 10 cadres of the rebel outfit had fled from Myanmar and surrendered before the security forces.

Three of its cadres were also killed recently for allegedly trying to escape from an ULFA (I) camp. The three cadres were identified as Lalit Asom, Ashwini Asom and Rhino Asom aka Rubul Moran.​
