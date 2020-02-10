Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Don't Create Fear Psychosis': Javadekar Rubbishes Link Between Coronavirus & Migratory Birds

Javadekar was speaking ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) of wild animals, to be held next week in Gujarat.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
File photo: A flock of migratory birds fly across a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Ismail)

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that "fear psychosis" was being created over novel coronavirus and dismissed the suggestion that migratory birds could be the reason behind its spread.

Javadekar was speaking ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) of wild animals, to be held next week in Gujarat. He said there was no relation between migratory birds and the virus.

"Let's not create a fear psychosis on the subject. There is no connection of coronavirus with migratory birds. As far as diseases or viruses from birds and animals are concerned, the conference will discuss these issues," he said.

